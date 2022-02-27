EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) PT Lowered to $43.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVTC. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $41.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.66% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,994,000 after purchasing an additional 258,409 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,643,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $944,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.