EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.470-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.23 million.EVERTEC also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.47-$2.56 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Shares of EVTC traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,105. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.97. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.66% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $276,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the fourth quarter worth $944,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.