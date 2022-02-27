Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $133.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXAS. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.21.

Shares of EXAS opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.19. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $140.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 5,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $358,231.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,097 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

