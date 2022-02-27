Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives $51.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Exchange Income in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Exchange Income stock opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $37.72.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

