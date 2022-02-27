Financial Advisors Network Inc. Buys 14,984 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $537,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $1,373,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,691,000 after acquiring an additional 427,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 573,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,512,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,445. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.62%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

