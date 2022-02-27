Financial Advisors Network Inc. Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.0% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in Apple by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 13,127 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 40,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,224,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,795,295,000 after acquiring an additional 759,577 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Finally, TNF LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Shares of AAPL traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.85. 91,882,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,886,096. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.13. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

