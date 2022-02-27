Financial Advisors Network Inc. Increases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of MetLife by 385.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $2.34 on Friday, reaching $68.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,807,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,008. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.85. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.