Financial Advisors Network Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.32 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.00.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,789,381. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

