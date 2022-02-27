Financial Advisors Network Inc. Sells 126 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 35,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.71. 277,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,253. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $91.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

