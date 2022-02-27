Financial Analysis: Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) & Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) and Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Teleflex and Sight Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex 0 3 7 0 2.70 Sight Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Teleflex currently has a consensus price target of $402.20, indicating a potential upside of 17.26%. Sight Sciences has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 142.95%. Given Sight Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sight Sciences is more favorable than Teleflex.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teleflex and Sight Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex $2.54 billion 6.33 $335.32 million $9.15 37.49 Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Sight Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Teleflex and Sight Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex 15.71% 17.78% 8.70% Sight Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of Sight Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Teleflex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Teleflex beats Sight Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teleflex (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc. provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), Asia (Asia Pacific) and OEM. The Americas segment engages in the sales of interventional urology products. The EMEA engages in the sales of urology products. The Asia segment designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices primarily used in critical care, surgical applications and cardiac care and generally serves hospitals and healthcare providers. The OEM segment designs, manufactures and supplies devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, PA.

About Sight Sciences (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

