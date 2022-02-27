Financial Contrast: SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) versus Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of SBA Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SBA Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00 SBA Communications 0 1 11 1 3.00

Global Self Storage presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.74%. SBA Communications has a consensus target price of $387.38, suggesting a potential upside of 26.24%. Given SBA Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than Global Self Storage.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $9.20 million 6.69 $270,000.00 N/A N/A SBA Communications $2.08 billion 16.14 $24.10 million $2.63 116.68

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and SBA Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 21.89% 5.14% 3.32% SBA Communications 13.09% -5.99% 3.06%

Dividends

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. SBA Communications pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SBA Communications has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBA Communications has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SBA Communications beats Global Self Storage on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Self Storage (Get Rating)

Global Self Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless. The International Site Leasing segment acquires and develops towers. The Site Development segment includes consulting and construction activities. The company was founded by Steven E. Bernstein in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

