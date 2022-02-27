Financial Review: Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and HEXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s 36.02% -93.39% 94.53% HEXO -157.70% -13.65% -9.15%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Charlie’s and HEXO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A HEXO 2 2 2 0 2.00

HEXO has a consensus target price of $6.06, indicating a potential upside of 1,027.75%. Given HEXO’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HEXO is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and HEXO’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.07 -$7.19 million N/A N/A HEXO $97.00 million 2.12 -$90.13 million ($1.03) -0.52

Charlie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HEXO.

Risk and Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.13, meaning that its stock price is 413% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HEXO has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of HEXO shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HEXO beats Charlie’s on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie’s (Get Rating)

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

About HEXO (Get Rating)

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

