First Command Bank Acquires 4,600 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 302.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.14. 5,249,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,309. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average is $79.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

