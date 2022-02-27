First Command Bank Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Command Bank reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $54,000. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $345.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.85. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

