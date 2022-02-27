First Command Bank Has $685,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Command Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,678,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,931,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $73.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $85.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

