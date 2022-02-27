First Command Bank Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Command Bank reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,655. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.90.

