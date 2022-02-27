First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.25. 5,748,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,081,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.79. First Horizon has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.34.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028,243 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 20.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in First Horizon by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after purchasing an additional 269,586 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,859,000 after purchasing an additional 130,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

