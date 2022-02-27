First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $313,000 Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,029 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Popular were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Popular by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,288,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,874,000 after buying an additional 82,196 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Popular by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,225,000 after purchasing an additional 173,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Popular by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,148,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,196,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Popular by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,926,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,060,000 after purchasing an additional 33,537 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,419,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPOP. StockNews.com cut Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $91.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.43. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.72%.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

