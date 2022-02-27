First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $318,000 Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,610,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,559,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.09.

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $176.83 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.92 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $1,880,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.25, for a total value of $8,767,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,048 shares of company stock valued at $42,861,117.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.