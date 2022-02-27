First Mercantile Trust Co. Reduces Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 42.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 18,882 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Comerica by 16.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108,996 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Comerica by 14.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 1,309.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 62,868 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

NYSE CMA opened at $95.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

