First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 60 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Fortinet by 11.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 36.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Fortinet by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,831 shares of company stock worth $3,377,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $324.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.83. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.77, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

