First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 920 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Fortinet by 4.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Fortinet by 12.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $324.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $316.51 and its 200 day moving average is $316.83. The company has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,831 shares of company stock worth $3,377,636. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

