First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI) Shares Up 3.3%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.59 and last traded at $15.59. 48,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 57,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.