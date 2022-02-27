First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 55.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE FEI opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $8.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,750,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,456 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

