First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 55.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE FEI opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $8.38.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.