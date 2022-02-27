First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYC) Trading Up 2.3%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYC – Get Rating) was up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.75 and last traded at $66.72. Approximately 493,450 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 521% from the average daily volume of 79,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.10.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.