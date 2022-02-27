Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Floor & Decor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$3.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.75-3.00 EPS.
Shares of FND opened at $98.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average is $121.11. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Several research analysts recently commented on FND shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.62.
About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
