Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $136.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $167.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on FND. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.62.

NYSE FND opened at $98.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,314,000 after acquiring an additional 333,429 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,069,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,096,000 after acquiring an additional 132,949 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,404,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,474,000 after acquiring an additional 161,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,159,000 after acquiring an additional 317,108 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,756,000 after acquiring an additional 206,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

