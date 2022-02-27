Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.285-4.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.22 billion.Floor & Decor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded up $4.99 on Friday, reaching $98.84. 2,073,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,821. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average of $121.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.62.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,314,000 after buying an additional 333,429 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 58,564 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

