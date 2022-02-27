Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. FOX has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in FOX by 894.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in FOX by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

