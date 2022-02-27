Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-$340 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $335.58 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.200 EPS.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.35. 439,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,276. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.41. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $110.64 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

