Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $152,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Service Properties Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.34.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

