Franklin Resources Inc. Has $233,000 Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHT. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 286.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 232,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 23.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 132,290 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at about $4,951,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 88,044 shares during the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $38.52 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

