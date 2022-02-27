Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $247,000 in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.10% of Kirkland’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 91.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,199,000 after buying an additional 108,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 43.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,297,000 after buying an additional 240,536 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth $407,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 26.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 40,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Pleas III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.41 per share, for a total transaction of $144,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John Hartnett Lewis purchased 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,086,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ KIRK opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.67. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

