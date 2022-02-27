Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.09% of HEXO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 714.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in HEXO by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in HEXO by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 43,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HEXO by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 25,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.07 to $0.53 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, decreased their price target on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEXO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.90.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $205.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.00. HEXO Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.28). HEXO had a negative net margin of 157.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $39.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HEXO Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, HEXO Plus, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis.

