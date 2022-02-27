Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.08% of CytomX Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $262.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.53.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

