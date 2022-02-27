Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresnillo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresnillo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fresnillo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.