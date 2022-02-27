Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresnillo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fresnillo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

