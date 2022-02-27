Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 937.86 ($12.75).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.20) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.52) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 880 ($11.97) to GBX 860 ($11.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.82) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of LON FRES traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 713.60 ($9.70). The company had a trading volume of 1,486,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,256. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of GBX 610.60 ($8.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 997.60 ($13.57). The stock has a market cap of £5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 766.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 826.94.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

