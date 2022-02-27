fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.71.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

FUBO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,744,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,855,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.97.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. The firm had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after buying an additional 721,936 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,632,000 after buying an additional 723,536 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of fuboTV by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after buying an additional 899,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after acquiring an additional 229,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,885 shares during the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

