FY2021 EPS Estimates for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Cut by Analyst

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Novavax in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($17.31) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($14.28). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($5.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $11.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $81.63 on Friday. Novavax has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $277.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.17.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,942 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.20, for a total value of $1,817,014.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $1,143,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,878 shares of company stock worth $7,493,353. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Novavax by 186.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Novavax by 201.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

