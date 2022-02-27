FY2022 EPS Estimates for POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of POLA Orbis in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POLA Orbis’ FY2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

PORBF stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.22. POLA Orbis has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $17.17.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

