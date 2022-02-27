FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Boralex Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Boralex in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.98.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BLX. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boralex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.61.

BLX opened at C$35.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$30.04 and a 52-week high of C$45.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 259.84%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

