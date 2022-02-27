FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Tesco PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.96.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TSCDY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $11.54 on Friday. Tesco has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

