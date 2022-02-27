FYDcoin Market Cap Tops $1.53 Million (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. FYDcoin has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $6,819.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYD is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 578,212,252 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

