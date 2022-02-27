GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,010,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 539,016 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.79% of GAN worth $29,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in GAN by 56.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in GAN by 286.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in GAN by 284.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 50,380 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in GAN during the third quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GAN by 62.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $277.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.59.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

