General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,319 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 38,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. General Electric has a twelve month low of $87.70 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.89 and a 200-day moving average of $100.49.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

