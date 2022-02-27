Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 15,529 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Funko worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Funko by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,406,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,607,000 after acquiring an additional 43,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Funko by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after buying an additional 141,547 shares during the period. No Street GP LP increased its position in Funko by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Funko by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 61,138 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Funko by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 434,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,919,000 after buying an additional 166,588 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $4,660,110.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Denson acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,658 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $17.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.16 million, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.25.

Several brokerages have commented on FNKO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

