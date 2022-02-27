Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,798 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,798 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Immunovant worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Immunovant by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 774,877 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Immunovant by 318.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,750,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Immunovant by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,234,000 after purchasing an additional 146,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Immunovant by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 789,721 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Immunovant by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,273,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $222,011.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMVT opened at $5.69 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $662.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMVT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

