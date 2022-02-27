Gerard Brophy Sells 3,059 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $103,363.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gerard Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $446,446.15.

On Monday, January 3rd, Gerard Brophy sold 59,418 shares of Avantor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $2,422,471.86.

Shares of AVTR opened at $35.39 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 509,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 245,803 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Avantor by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 275,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 104,879 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

