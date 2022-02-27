Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Set at C$26.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gibson Energy to a hold rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$24.50.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$23.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$20.34 and a 12-month high of C$26.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

