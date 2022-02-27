Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ginkgo Bioworks.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $52,766,000. Trybe Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $14,001,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $617,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at about $8,693,000.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $4.41. 8,793,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,181,568. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

